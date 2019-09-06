Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | LiteLink Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Provide 1SHIFT Logistics Software to its First US Customer, Bay Water Transportation LiteLink Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Provide 1SHIFT Logistics Software to its First US Customer, Bay Water Transportation CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedEve & Co Announces Third German Supply Agreement for Immediate ReleasePieridae Energy Issues an Update on the Private Placement of Subscription ReceiptsMedia Advisory: New School Year Begins with Powerful Sober Driving Message from MADD Canada