Live Webinar on Imaging Diagnostics and Theranostics

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) – On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, Xtalks will host a complimentary webinar featuring an expert panel from Chiltern:

Prithul Bom, MBA, RAC, ASQ-CSQE, Senior Director of Scientific Affairs and Therapeutic Area Lead for Medical Devices & Diagnostics

Lisa Moore, RN, PhD, Senior Director of Scientific Affairs for Medical Devices & Diagnostics, Therapeutic Area Lead for Cardiovascular

Jeffrey Joseph, Senior Director, Biostatistics

This is an exciting time to be in clinical research. New tools have evolved in the imaging diagnostic and theranostic space, providing opportunities for improved ways to diagnose and treat cancers and other diseases. Challenges, particularly those associated with translating preclinical research into a clinical setting, remain. This presentation will examine a few diagnostic and theranostic agents currently under development and in use from the life cycle management perspective and will also discuss challenges and the solutions to overcome them.

Key Topics:

Regulatory expectations for imaging diagnostic and theranostic investigational products

Innovative tools for diagnostic imaging and treatment of cancers and other diseases

Partnerships between biotechnology companies and diagnostic imaging providers

Some clinical development challenges and ideas to overcome them

Statistical considerations

For more information or to register for this free webinar, visit: Imaging Diagnostics and Theranostics: Meeting Clinical Development Challenges.

