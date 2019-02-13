LiveWell and Vitality Provide Production Update at its Eureka Facility

CBJ Newsmakers

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveWell Canada Inc. (“LiveWell” or the “Company“), (CSE: LVWL), and Vitality CBD Natural Health Products Inc., today announced a production update at its Eureka, Montana facility. Vitality made significant progress on its production capacity during the month of January, culminating in production of more than 200 kilograms of CBD equivalent in the first week of February 2019.

“We’re very pleased with the ramp up in production during the last month,” said Robert Leaker, President and CEO of Vitality. “Demand for CBD extract continues to grow. I expect that we will increase our production of CBD isolate to 50kg/day imminently at Eureka, with a goal of producing 200kg/day before the end of the first half of 2019.”

As announced on December 3, 2018, LiveWell signed a binding letter of agreement to merge with Vitality CBD Natural Health Products Inc. (the “Merger“), one of the largest industrial hemp cultivation and extraction operations in North America, with approximately 20,000 acres harvested in 2018.

“Vitality continues to demonstrate its ability to meet its stated objectives, delivering value for its customers,” said David Rendimonti, President and CEO of LiveWell. “Post-merger, the new enterprise will leverage the production and processing capacity of Vitality combined with the leadership and product innovation of LiveWell. In the meantime, both executive teams remain focused on driving top-line growth while ensuring the highest quality product output.”

LiveWell and Vitality expect to continue updating the market from time to time on meaningful progress in production capacity.

LiveWell is an innovative Canadian health and wellness company focused on the advanced research of CBD and other cannabinoids. Utilizing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, LiveWell aims to cost-effectively extract and refine large quantities of hemp-derived CBD, better enabling it to develop, market and distribute wholesale and consumer products.

