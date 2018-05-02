Loblaw’s Expanding Home Delivery

CBJ — Loblaw is expanding its grocery pick-up and delivery services into an additional five markets this year including Halifax, Montreal and Regina.

The expansion plan was first outlined late last year when Loblaw partnered with Instacart of California to launch home delivery in two Canadian cities. It is currently available in 11 markets, including Toronto and Vancouver.

Loblaw also will expand its click-and-collect program, which allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up, with 500 new pick-up sites this year.

