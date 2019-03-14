Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Lobo Genetics and Alcanna Bring Genetic Testing to Alberta Cannabis Consumers Lobo Genetics and Alcanna Bring Genetic Testing to Alberta Cannabis Consumers CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPyroGenesis CEO to Present at the 5th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium in New York CityDundee Precious Metals Achieves Major Milestone With First Gold Concentrate Production From Its Krumovgrad Open Pit Gold MineCannabix Technologies Provides Update on Marijuana Breathalyzer Development