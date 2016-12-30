Local IT Support Company Earns Top Microsoft Partner Recognition

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA–(Marketwired – December 29, 2016) – Accent Computer Solutions, Inc., a leading information technology (IT) support and managed IT services provider in Southern California, today announced that it has been named one of Microsoft’s Top 200 U.S. Partners by Redmond Channel Partner (RCP) magazine, a publication focused on driving success in the Microsoft Partner community.

This is the first annual list of its kind. RCP put this list together to help businesses figure out which are the best IT companies in their area when they search for a new IT consultant.

With over 100,000 Microsoft Partners in the United States, this designation puts Accent Computer Solutions in the top .2% of U.S. partners.

“Helping companies reduce their overall technology costs and get better results from their IT investments is our passion. Being recognized for that is an honor,” said Marty Kaufman, President of Accent Computer Solutions. “The credit goes to my remarkable team for delivering the best possible IT service to our clients.”

Accent Computer Solutions proudly holds one Silver and two Gold Microsoft competencies.

For full details and the complete Microsoft Top 200 U.S. Partners list, visit https://rcpmag.com/articles/2016/06/01/top-us-microsoft-partners.aspx.

About Accent Computer Solutions, Inc.: