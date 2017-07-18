Lockheed Martin Invests in contextere to Transform the Future of Work in Aerospace

OTTAWA, July 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Contextere is pleased to provide details on a recent investment made by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). The $1.1 million USD investment will allow contextere, an emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company based in Ottawa, Ontario, to design, develop and deliver an intelligent personal agent for aerospace and defense maintenance personnel. The system will be applicable in field service and industrial inspection activities as well as more complex maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tasks.

Lockheed Martin is making this investment as part of their Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) obligation for the in-service support of the 17 CC-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, which were delivered to the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2010.

“Our industrial software weaves together the power of enterprise AI with industrial IoT data to give blue collar workers the right information, at the right time on the right device,” said Gabe Batstone, contextere CEO. “Working closely with Lockheed Martin engineers to refine and test our algorithms in the aerospace and defence environment, will enable us to transform the future of work anywhere warm hands touch cold steel.”

This strategic investment exemplifies how a Global Multinational aerospace company can collaborate with an emerging, innovative Canadian startup to solve critical business challenges, while delivering industrial benefits to the Canadian economy.

“For Lockheed Martin, accelerating technology development and promoting a culture of innovation in Canada is critical to the success our business,” said Charles Bouchard, chief executive of Lockheed Martin Canada. “It is through our work with small, agile and responsive companies like contextere that we are able to advance innovative thinking and the development of new technologies.”

The project with contextere speaks directly to the need to drive affordability and best value for customers at every level of the business. By tracking work-related maintenance performance and identifying systemic human error in procedures and processes, the contextere solution will help create a safer, more fulfilling and more productive workplace.

ABOUT CONTEXTERE

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario (at the Innovation Centre at Bayview Yards), contextere is an Industrial IoT software company focused on enabling the connected workforce. Contextere is transforming the future of work with an intelligent personal agent that delivers actionable intelligence via simple notifications to the last tactical mile. Its industrial software weaves together the power of AI and IoT data to give blue collar workers the right information, at the right time on the right device. With contextere, Fortune 1000 companies and their employees capture value through dramatic decreases in human error, equipment downtime and safety incidents. Learn more at: www.contextere.com

ABOUT LOCKHEED MARTIN

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, visit our website.

ABOUT LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA

Lockheed Martin Canada, headquartered in Ottawa, is the Canadian-based arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company employing 97,000 people worldwide. Lockheed Martin Canada has been Canada’s trusted defence partner for over 75 years specializing in the development, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The company employs more than 900 employees at major facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, and Victoria, working on a wide range of major programs spanning the aerospace, defence and civil sectors.

