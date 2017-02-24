Locus: Intelligent Solutions for Smarter Logistics

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Feb 23, 2017) – The smarter option for logistics management is finally here — with the arrival of Locus, a Californian start-up with a global presence.

Created by former Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform engineers Nishith Rastogi and Geet Garg, Locus is an intelligent logistics automation platform that optimizes logistics for local companies and enterprises in courier, e-commerce, food delivery, FMCG and other verticals.

Since its inception in 2015, Locus has raised a total of $2.75 million in Series A funding, and has won the TiE Lumis Partners Entrepreneurial Excellence Award and the Disruptive Tech of the Year awards in 2016.

CEO Nishith Rastogi, a distinguished alumnus from Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani with pending patents in Machine Learning, explained that “Locus provides complete automation from the point of dispatch till the order reaches the end customers. Locus’ solutions help increase operational efficiency and resource utilization, reduce costs and differentiate our clients’ services with superior delivery performance. Our powerful dashboard also helps clients stay aware of all that is going on with features such as live tracking and intelligent alerts. In short, we don’t just tell where your truck is, we tell you where your truck should be!”

Equipped with a series of proprietary algorithms that solve problems from load balancing, route optimization and planning, to container utilization, Locus increases operational efficiency and resource utilization. Their technology suite comprises proprietary route deviation engine, order dispatch automation, capacity optimizer for fleet, field user app, dashboard for operations, live tracking for end-customer, configurable alerts from activities on ground, live reporting and predictive analytics. At the same time, Locus reduces costs and helps clients to differentiate their services with superior delivery performance.

Locus’ clients have reported the following quantified gains:

25% increase in efficiency and productivity gains in the Furniture Vertical

100% jump in number of orders per vehicle for intra-city C2C deliveries

75% increase in orders per delivery boy in food, tech & laundry

8% more customers serviced within SLAs in food-tech companies

15% increase in efficiency in grocery companies

25% reduction in fuel costs in healthcare companies

Locus’ latest product — 3D packing engine generates efficient packing configurations for loading cargo into containers. It creates the best suited loading plan, taking into account stacking and orientation constraints, fragility of the products, degree and packing arrangements like LIFO. With this engine, clients can achieve 80 percent of Vehicle Volume Utilization within 60 seconds – a testament to Locus’ commitment to creating high-performing solutions.

Rastogi added, “We provide companies of any size access to High-End Logistics compute infrastructure and data science expertise. We are currently growing at 40% month-on-month, and hope to continue this growth rate for the next two years.”