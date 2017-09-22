Logan Resources Announces Board and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 22, 2017) – Logan Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: LGR) (“Logan” or the “Company”) announces that, effectively immediately, Mr. Richard Grayston has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company in place of Mark J. Morabito. Mr. Grayston has spent thirty years in public company management and as a finance and economics consultant. He sits on the board of several different public companies. Mr. Grayston received a Ph.D. in finance and economics from the University of Chicago in 1971, an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago in 1969 and a B. Comm. from the University of British Columbia in 1966 and became a Certified General Accountant in 1977.

In addition, Mr. Olen Aasen has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company in replacement of Mr. Morabito. Mr. Aasen is a corporate and securities lawyer with more than 11 years of experience in corporate, securities, mining and regulatory matters. He has been the Corporate Secretary or General Counsel for various Canadian and U.S.- listed mineral resource companies. Olen obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the British Columbia Bar. Olen was named to the 2016 Legal 500 General Counsel Powerlist for Canada.

Mr. Morabito will continue to be involved with the Company in an advisory capacity through his role as Chairman and CEO of King & Bay West Management Corp.

About Logan Resources Ltd.

Logan Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: LGR) is a junior exploration company in the business of acquiring and advancing mineral properties. Logan’s focus is on actively exploring four gold properties in Nevada, USA. Logan has earned a 51% interest in the gold properties from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Gold Corp. Logan also has a 20% carried interest in the Gorilla Lake uranium property, and has a 100% interest in the Redford iron ore property on Vancouver Island, Canada. Redford is a former producing iron ore mine.

For more information, please visit www.loganresources.ca.

Logan is part of the King & Bay West group of companies. King & Bay West is a merchant bank and management services company that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and managing growth opportunities in the resource and technology sectors.

