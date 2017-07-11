LOGiQ Asset Management Announces Sub-Advisory Agreement With Norm Lamarche

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 10, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (“LOGiQ” or the “Company“) (TSX:LGQ) announces that Senior Portfolio Manager Norm Lamarche will be departing the Company on September 30, 2017 to create a new boutique investment firm. Concurrent with his departure, Mr. Lamarche will enter a sub-advisory agreement which will provide that he will continue to act as the portfolio manager for each of LOGiQ Growth Class, LOGiQ Growth Fund, and LOGiQ Special Opportunities Class (the “Funds“).

“Norm is a veteran in the Canadian securities industry and a thought leader in the resources sector. We are pleased that he will continue to provide portfolio management services for LOGiQ’s retail clients and we look forward to continue working with him into the future,” said LOGiQ’s CEO Joe Canavan.

LOGiQ (www.logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.