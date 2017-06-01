LOGiQ Asset Management Appoints Chief Compliance Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – June 1, 2017) - LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (“LOGiQ” or the “Company“) (TSX:LGQ) announced the appointment of Mr. Tim Fitzpatrick as Chief Compliance Officer of the Company and certain of its securities-registered subsidiaries effective June 1, 2017, subject to securities regulatory approval.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is a highly experienced compliance executive with an extensive background in Canadian securities regulatory practices. Most recently he was the Chief Compliance Officer at Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc., and has also served as a Senior Compliance Officer for Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Prior to this, Mr. Fitzpatrick was a Compliance and Investor Inquiries Officer at the Ontario Securities Commission. Mr. Fitzpatrick earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University and has earned a Chartered Investment Manager designation. “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Fitzpatrick to the LOGiQ team,” said LOGiQ President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Canavan. “His thorough knowledge of the investment industry and compliance practices and regulations reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of integrity and business conduct,” added Mr. Canavan.

Mr. Fitzpatrick will succeed Mr. Terence Lui as Chief Compliance Officer, who will continue at the Company as Vice President and General Counsel.

LOGiQ (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee-earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $4.8 billion as at March 31, 2017.

