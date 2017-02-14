Logix Federal Credit Union Announces $3 Million Member Relationship Dividend

BURBANK, CA–(Marketwired – February 14, 2017) – Logix Federal Credit Union is returning $3 million to more than 47,000 members in the form of a Relationship Dividend. The dividend was deposited directly into member accounts today.

“We are pleased to once again pay a Relationship Dividend to members who helped make our success possible,” President and CEO Dave Styler said. “This is the fifth consecutive year we’ve paid an extra dividend, and it remains a powerful way to demonstrate the unique advantage of Logix membership, beyond the great value we offer to our members every day.”

Logix has reported positive net income every year since its inception in 1937, and is currently rated five-stars for financial strength by Bauer Financial.

“Nearly 20,000 new members joined Logix in 2016, taking advantage of low auto and mortgage loan rates and generating a record $1.9 billion in funded loans. Thousands of members also deepened their savings relationships and opened checking accounts,” said John Roemer, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Payments and Strategy. “More than 92 percent of our members say they would recommend Logix to a friend. We take great pride in that result.”

The Relationship Dividend was based on the combined deposit and loan balances each member had with Logix in the month of December.

About Logix

Chartered in 1937, Logix Federal Credit Union offers a full menu of financial services, and surcharge-free access to 35,000 ATMs nationwide. Logix Federal Credit Union is rated “superior” for financial strength, and is the largest credit union headquartered in Los Angeles County, with more than 170,000 members and nearly $5 billion in assets. The credit union operates 15 branches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Logix has been voted “Best Credit Union” by readers of the Santa Clarita Valley’s “The Signal” for 11 consecutive years, and “Best Credit Union/Bank” in the Los Angeles Times Readers’ Choice awards. In 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2015, the credit union was named one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s best places to work.

Savings are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration, a U.S. Government Agency. Logix is an equal housing lender. For more information, visit www.lfcu.com.

