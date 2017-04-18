LONDON CONSUMERS MEET WITH BILL STEWART FROM ARVA APPLIANCES

LONDON, ON–(Marketwired – April 18, 2017) – Arva Appliance Centre is a second year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Home Appliance Sales and Service in the region of London. The company has been in business since 1968 and is London’s leading Major Appliance Sales and Service Provider.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY’S BEST?

A: We feel that we are being rewarded for our excellent customer service.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: We service everything we sell, with our own Service technicians.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: This award creates an ongoing sense of pride in our staff, proving that great customer service has it’s rewards.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Taking over the family run business in 2002.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: We are expanding by adding a new 5,000 sq ft addition to our retail showroom space to diversify our product selection.

GETTING TO KNOW BILL STEWART

BUSINESS MOTTO… Take care of your customers and staff and the business will grow.

LIKE THE MOST IN MY JOB… The satisfaction of having numerous customers contacting us after the sale to let us know what a great experience they had.

LEARNED ON THE JOB… Keep focused on your goals

BIGGEST SUCCESS… Taking a small rural Appliance store and making it a success story in Southwestern Ontario

BIGGEST MISTAKE… Not spending more time with Family and Friends

DAILY, I TRY TO… Look at the positives in everyday challenges

WHILE NOT WORKING… Spend time at the cottage, snowmobile and work on old cars

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/17/11G135976/INTERVIEWS_CCA_2017_Arva_color-305731c685b79671863879125ad0513b.pdf