Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces Consulting Arrangement with International and Beverage Brand Veteran Jeff Busch

HICKSVILLE, NY–(Marketwired – Dec 30, 2016) – Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the “Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on the ready-to-drink (“RTD”) tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced that it has engaged Jeff Busch, an Australian-based consumer goods sales and marketing specialist, to assist the Company in the development of its international business.

Mr. Busch’s background includes 8 years with the global brewer Fosters including acting as General Manager — Imported Beer and National On-Premise, and 4 years with Independent Liquor Australia where he was General Manager of National Accounts and Export, servicing all of Independent’s export customers.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We have identified markets outside of the United States as having great potential for the Long Island Iced Tea® brand, and we are very excited to have an executive of Jeff’s caliber to help establish and grow our international business. Jeff joins the business on a 6-month consulting basis, to assist Long Island Iced Tea Corp. expand our international footprint.”

Mr. Busch commented, “I am excited to join such a fast-growing business spearheaded by a brand that is so iconic and globally recognized. I look forward to assisting in translating that global awareness into international growth for the Company.”

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, New York, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company has developed non-alcoholic, premium iced tea bottled beverages made with quality ingredients that are offered at an affordable price. The Company is currently organized around its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea®, a premium, ready-to-drink iced tea sold primarily on the East Coast of the United States through a network of regional chains and distributors. The Company’s website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

Forward Looking Statements

