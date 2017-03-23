L’Oreal Selects Domo to Optimize Digital Performance Across 32 Brands in More than 70 Countries

SILICON SLOPES, UT–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Today Domo announced that L’Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics company and world’s third largest advertiser, has chosen Domo to optimize the performance of its thousands of digital properties and campaigns across web, social networks and online retailers.

With a portfolio of 32 brands and offices in more than 70 countries, L’Oréal chose Domo to help eliminate the challenges and silos of dead-end reporting.

“We needed a global digital cockpit: a product that would allow us to automate reporting, measure and analyze our complex data feeds, and benchmark against our competitors. With Domo, for the first time, we have an end-to-end solution that can give us global visibility and comparability across all brands and allow us to easily overlay additional data from other business areas — such as financials — to make timely decisions across the board and improve our overall performance in digital marketing, e-commerce and customer relationships,” said Vincent Stuhlen, global chief performance officer at L’Oréal.

The digital cockpit powered by Domo will provide executives, marketing and sales people with drill-down capabilities across brands, geographies and channels to steer the business with real-time key performance indicators (KPIs). Domo will move L’Oréal’s decision makers from simple data discovery to a single solution for end-to-end data integration and visualization, and share key insights more broadly. With Domo, L’Oréal will align behind one global version of the truth, providing a lot of freedom for countries to add local data sources and dashboards for more effective data-driven decision making.

Stuhlen added, “Collaboration is an important feature to help users go from insight to action. Domo Buzz offers easy-to-use and instant collaboration for employees to share insights in real-time. Since Domo frees users from the repetitive tasks of gathering data, it allows L’Oréal decision makers to save a significant amount of valuable time to invest in deeper analysis of data turned into business information, and act upon strategic opportunities.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like L’Oréal are using Domo to get more value from their data, visit Domo.com/customers.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 105 years. With its unique international portfolio of 32 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 25.26 billion euros in 2015 and employs 82,900 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,870 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal’s new sustainability commitment for 2020 “Sharing Beauty With All” sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group’s value chain. www.loreal.com

About Domo

Domo helps all employees — from the CEO to the front line worker — optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo’s Business Cloud is the world’s first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world’s best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world’s most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo and The Business Cloud are trademarks of Domo, Inc.