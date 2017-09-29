Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Crestridge Asset Management Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV:LPC) (“LPCP”) announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement (“SPA”) to purchase all of the outstanding securities of Crestridge Asset Management Inc. (“Crestridge”), an independent portfolio manager based in Toronto (the “Transaction”).

Crestridge provides discretionary investment management and wealth management services for individuals, trusts and foundations, with clients across Canada. As of August 31, 2017, Crestridge had approximately $120 million in assets under management.

“We are confident that we have found a new partner in Crestridge that shares similar perspectives on investment management and a commitment to delivering tailored investment solutions to affluent families,” commented Robert Sewell, Chief Executive Officer of LPCP and Bellwether Investment Management Inc. (“Bellwether”), its operating subsidiary.

“This acquisition enhances our scale within the investment management industry by providing us with a broader suite of investment solutions and additional resources that will benefit our clients,” said Jeffrey Black, President and Chief Investment Officer of Crestridge.

“With the addition of Crestridge, the combined firm will add to our presence within the GTA with an office in downtown Toronto. The addition of the Crestridge team will allow us to better serve all of our clients and work more effectively with our advisor partners,” said Steve Meehan, Chairman of LPCP and Bellwether.

Transaction

The SPA provides that LPCP will acquire all of the shares of an indirect parent company of Crestridge in exchange for consideration of $1.35 million, to be paid by LPCP as follows: $500,000 in cash and 500,000 common shares of LPCP, issued at a deemed issue price of $0.40 per common share upon closing; $300,000 in cash and $200,000 in common shares of LPCP issued at the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price (“VWAP”) of the LPCP common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) upon the first anniversary of closing; and $150,000 in cash on the 18-month anniversary of closing, in each case subject to adjustment as provided in the SPA.

The Transaction is expected to close on or about October 2, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of the approval of the TSXV and applicable securities regulatory authorities. On or after closing, LPCP expects that Crestridge will amalgamate with Bellwether, and Crestridge will continue as a division of Bellwether.

The Transaction is at arm’s length and does not represent a reverse takeover of LPCP nor a fundamental acquisition under TSXV policies and no change of control of LPCP will result from the Transaction.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP’s unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager that offers tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts utilizing its proprietary “Disciplined Dividend Growth” Investment Process. Bellwether provides discretionary investment management focused on North American Dividend Growth investing and is dedicated to serving the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether’s suite of investment solutions includes Canadian, US and global equity and fixed income strategies. Bellwether is a subsidiary of LPCP, and is registered a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

About Crestridge Asset Management Inc.

Crestridge provides discretionary investment management for individuals, trusts and foundations. Crestridge manages client portfolios utilizing an investment philosophy which utilizes equity and fixed income investments as well as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Crestridge is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Sewell

Chief Executive Officer

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

bob.sewell@lpcp.ca

(905) 337-2227

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “plan”, and other similar expressions. Forward looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, the terms, timing, and completion of the Transaction; the amalgamation of Crestridge and Bellwether; and LPCP’s objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects assumptions about the timing and results of negotiations, due diligence, and regulatory approvals. Management of LPCP considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, discovery of, or failure to discover, material issues during due diligence; the failure to agree on the final terms of definitive agreement; breach of contract; failure to obtain regulatory approval; and changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. LPCP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.