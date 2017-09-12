LottoGopher Holdings Inc. Announces William Shatner as the Company Spokesperson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (“LottoGopher” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:LTTGF) (CSE:LOTO) (Frankfurt: 2LG) is excited to announce that actor, director, author and singer, William Shatner, has partnered up with LottoGopher to become the spokesperson for the Company. Shatner is a pop icon and Canadian-born actor best recognized for his roles on Star Trek, Boston Legal and T.J. Hooker. He was born in Montreal in 1931 and began his career as a child performer in radio programs for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

William Shatner commented: “I am very happy to be joining the LottoGopher team. Much like Netflix disrupted the movie rental business and Uber hailing a cab, LottoGopher is disrupting the lottery industry for Americans. Consumers nowadays demand exceptional service, competitive pricing, and the convenience of buying products online. LottoGopher offers a simple, cost-effective way to order lottery tickets online and I look forward to helping their customers dream big!”

James Morel, President and CEO of LottoGopher, commented: “We are beyond thrilled that William Shatner has agreed to collaborate with us to accelerate awareness of the brand as our spokesperson. His association and endorsement of LottoGopher will open up a huge audience base for our online lottery messenger service. He is one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. We are very honored to be working with him and look forward to using his light-hearted brand of humor in our marketing.”

Shatner pursued acting during his time at McGill University and in 1956 made his Broadway debut in Tamburlaine the Great, directed by Sir Tyrone Guthrie. Shortly thereafter, he entered the new and emerging medium of television. After a series of lead and support acting roles in the early 60’s, in 1966 Shatner took the famous role of Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek where he commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise, a starship traveling through space in the twenty third century. This was a life-changing, pivotal role for him that has highlighted his entire life’s narrative and his professional resume. In 1997, Shatner teamed up with travel discount site, Priceline.com. Priceline’s Nasdaq listed stock has traveled from approximately $16.00 for the initial public offering, to $1840 more recently where it rests with a US$90 billion dollar market cap.

Warrant Issuance

Two consultants of the Company have been issued a total of 350,000 warrants and 100,000 warrants respectively. All warrants issued will be priced at CAD$0.385 and will expire three years after the date of issuance. The warrants will be granted in accordance with the policies of the CSE and regulatory authorities.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners’ financial resources.

