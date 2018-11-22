Louis Audet Named 2018 Global Citizens Laureate by the United Nations Association in Canada

CBJ Newsmakers

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogeco Inc. is proud to announce that Executive Chairman of the Board, Louis Audet, was chosen as the United Nations Association in Canada’s (UNA-Canada) 2018 Global Citizens Laureate. UNA-Canada hosted the 2018 Global Citizens Dinner in his honour in Montréal on November 21, which was attended by dignitaries, business and community leaders, colleagues, family and friends.

Each year, UNA-Canada names a global citizen laureate by selecting a Canadian who shares and invests in ideas, people, and community. This year’s Global Citizens Dinner paid special tribute to Mr. Audet’s uniquely Canadian model of success within the global community and recognized him for his dedication as a Canadian corporate leader who continuously gives back through his active involvement with charitable, educational and community organizations, and through his leadership.

Mr. Audet has often been recognized by both the business and philanthropic communities for his numerous achievements. His generous philanthropic commitment to society and his leadership all contribute to building a better and more inclusive world.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband name in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Through Cogeco Peer 1, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides its business customers with a suite of information technology services (colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud and managed services), by way of its 16 data centres, extensive FastFiber Network® and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe. Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 13 radio stations across most of Québec with complementary radio formats serving a wide range of audiences as well as Cogeco News, its news agency. Cogeco Inc.’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

INFORMATION:

Nancy Bouffard

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cogeco Inc.

(514) 764-4613

nancy.bouffard@cogeco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fe4c1c0-a7e6-4e19-9be4-2b04305ea6e5