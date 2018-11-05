Lowe’s Closing 31 Stores

CBJ — A competitive retail climate has forced home improvement store Lowe’s to make the decision to close 31 Canadian stores, including 27 under-performing Lowe’s and Rona stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador, along with 20 locations in the U.S.

The North Carolina-based retail chain is in the midst of an ongoing strategic reassessment.

Only two of the closing locations are currently branded as Lowe’s, and both are in Ontario. One in Calgary is a Reno-Depot. The rest are Ronas, the Quebec chain that Lowe’s bought in 2016.

Across all of its brands, Lowe’s currently has 2,390 stores across North America including 630 in Canada.

