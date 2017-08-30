LSO Resumes Limited Service in Areas Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – August 30, 2017) – LSO is committed to the long-term recovery effort for the Texas Gulf Coast, Houston and other areas of Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday August 25, 2017, Hurricane Harvey came ashore along the Texas Gulf Coast bringing with it both historic and devastating winds and flooding throughout the Gulf Coast Region. Like so many thousands of others, LSO’s employees and customers have suffered significant personal loss and dealt with the devastation Harvey has brought with it.

Along with the personal impacts of Harvey, LSO and other companies that communities depend on for delivery of much needed supplies have had their operations disrupted, cutting off a major conduit for relief and recovery from the storm. Our hope is to restore service as soon as we are able to safely do so.

Amid the devastation of Harvey, which is still ongoing in some parts of our service area, LSO is thankful that all of its employees are safe and accounted for. The grit and tenacity of our LSO family is second to none and our people, even in the face of their own personal loss, have been working tirelessly to restore services and the vital infrastructure we provide to bring in much needed supplies as the rebuilding process begins. These brave men and women of LSO understand that in times like these, the communities in which they live and serve depend on the services of LSO more than ever. “As part of that effort, LSO is both very humbled and immensely proud to announce that our team, setting their own personal losses aside, are wasting no precious time and are already getting after the effort of helping their communities recover,” said Rick Jones, LSO CEO.

In an effort to help communities through the recovery process, LSO has already restored services in Corpus Christi and started operations in Victoria and College Station. In addition, as of today, LSO will begin limited service in the Houston area for critical “time sensitive” shipments.

For our customers and employees in Beaumont, we urge them to be safe and follow instructions of the local authorities. We hope the storm exits the area quickly.

LSO will continue to update its website as areas become accessible, as we know how much our fellow citizens are depending on us to provide the delivery of not just packages, but relief and recovery from the devastation of Harvey and that every minute counts!

