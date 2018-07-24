Lululemon Names New CEO

CBJ – Vancouver-based apparel maker Lululemon Athletica has named Calvin McDonald as its new chief executive officer, replacing Laurent Potdevin.

McDonald joins from LVMH’s cosmetics retailer Sephora, where he was head of the Americas region, and will start in his new role at Lululemon on Aug. 20.

Lululemon has been looking for a new CEO since February after Potdevin abruptly resigned for falling short of the company’s “standards of conduct”.

McDonald joins Lululemon as the company looks to expand its online presence and offer more men’s wear to better compete with the likes of Under Armour and Nike. It has made a name for itself primarily with women’s yoga wear since being founded by Chip Wilson in 1998.

@CanBizJournal