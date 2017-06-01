LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

June 1, 2017 (Vancouver, Canada)… Lundin Gold Inc. (“Lundin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: LUG, Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) is pleased to report the voting results from the Company’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”), which was held earlier today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Election of Directors

The nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Carmel Daniele 94,464,408 99.91 85,730 0.09 Ian W. Gibbs 94,531,089 99.98 19,049 0.02 Chantal Gosselin 94,531,178 99.98 18,960 0.02 Ashley Heppenstall 91,627,042 96.91 2,923,096 3.09 Ron F. Hochstein 94,532,298 99.98 17,840 0.02 Lukas H. Lundin 91,628,986 96.91 2,921,152 3.09 Paul McRae 94,538,068 99.99 12,070 0.01 Pablo J. Mir 94,535,068 99.98 15,070 0.02



The eight nominees will serve on the Company’s board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Approval of Amendments to and Unallocated Options under Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved the amendments to, and unallocated options under the Company’s stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Company’s management information circular. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 88,897,725 94.02 5,652,413 5.98

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year, and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 96,391,171 99.95 43,923 0.05

About the Company

Lundin Gold Inc. owns the Fruta del Norte (”FDN”) gold project located in southeast Ecuador. FDN is one of the largest and highest grade undeveloped gold projects in the world. The Company is advancing FDN in order to realize the significant potential of this asset.

The Company believes that the value created will not only greatly benefit shareholders, but also the Government and people of Ecuador who are the Company’s most important stakeholders in this project. Lundin Gold views its commitment to corporate social responsibility as a strategic advantage that enables it both to access and effectively manage business opportunities in increasingly complex environments. Lundin Gold is committed to addressing the challenge of sustainability – delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities and minimizing its environmental footprint.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was publicly communicated on June 1, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

