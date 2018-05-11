Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX:LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm:LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Corporation”) today announced the voting results from its 2018 Annual Meeting (the “Meeting”) held May 11, 2018, in Toronto, Ontario.

A total of 567,054,182 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.57% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

% of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Director Nominees Donald K. Charter 99.16 % 0.84 % Paul K. Conibear 98.95 % 1.05 % John H. Craig 88.73 % 11.27 % Peter C. Jones 99.83 % 0.17 % Lukas H. Lundin 87.71 % 12.29 % Dale C. Peniuk 98.60 % 1.40 % William A. Rand 93.07 % 6.93 % Catherine J. G. Stefan 98.45 % 1.55 % % In Favour % Against Advisory Vote on the Corporation’s approach to Executive Compensation 96.03 % 3.97 %

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as the Corporation’s auditors for the ensuing year by 99.02% of the votes cast.

Detailed voting results for the 2018 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

