Lundin Mining Announces Results of Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant

TORONTO, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm:LUMI) (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) today announced the results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) any and all of its $450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). The Offer was made pursuant to the indenture governing the Notes.

As of the expiration time of the Offer, $10,808,000 principal amount of the Notes have been validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

