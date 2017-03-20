Luxtera Debuts Duplex 100G-CWDM2 Optical Transceiver Module at OFC 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 20, 2017) – OFC 2017 - Luxtera, the global leader in Silicon Photonics, today announced the sampling of its 100G-CWDM2 QSFP optical transceiver module. Leveraging Luxtera’s latest silicon photonics chipset, the LUX45202 optical transceiver was developed to target 100G buildouts for cloud, enterprise, and high performance computing end users. The LUX45202 offers customers superior performance and reliability, at a price point that makes it the leading 100G duplex solution on the market. These benefits are realized by implementing PAM-4 modulation, which allows the LUX45202 to accomplish with two lasers what today’s solutions require four lasers to achieve.

“Cisco is always looking for the best possible optics for use in its platforms, and Silicon Photonics has long been seen as a critical element for 100G data center systems,” said Bill Gartner, VP and GM at Cisco. “Cisco is excited to see Luxtera delivering high-density, low-cost 100G data center solutions offering disruptive opportunities for our cloud and enterprise customers.”

“Innovation is what drives us at Luxtera. We were the first company to deliver a Silicon Photonic transceiver to the market. Now, we are proud to continue our Silicon Photonics industry leadership by being the first to announce a 100G-CWDM2 duplex QSFP optical module solution,” said Greg Young, President and CEO of Luxtera. “Not only does this product provide a competitive solution for 100G networking today, but by successfully integrating wave-division multiplexing and PAM-4 modulation into our Silicon Photonics chipset it puts into practice key technical developments that will drive Luxtera towards 400G optics and beyond.”

With this addition to its product portfolio, Luxtera continues its Silicon Photonics leadership in offering customers performance driven and cost-effective optical networking solutions for data center applications.

LUX45202 Key Features

100Gb optical transceiver

QSFP28 compliant module form-factor

Multirate: 10.3125 Gbps, 20.625 Gbps, or 25.78125 Gbps (per electrical channel)

CWDM2: Reliable, long-wave solution with best in class price/performance

Proven Light Source and Packaging Technology

Reach over 2000 Meters

Power < 3.5 W

Availability

The LUX45202 100G-Duplex CWDM2 optical transceiver module is sampling now to select customers, with volume production expected to begin in the second half of 2017. Luxtera will be exhibiting LUX45202 modules at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, March 21-23 in a private suite. Please contact Luxtera Sales to arrange an appointment.

About Luxtera

Luxtera, Inc. is the world leader in Silicon Photonics. It is the first company to overcome the complex technical obstacles involved with integrating high performance optics directly with silicon electronics on a mainstream CMOS chip, bringing direct “fiber to the chip” connectivity to market. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Luxtera is a fabless semiconductor company that was founded in 2001 by a team of industry-renowned researchers and technology managers drawn from the communications and semiconductor industries. Luxtera has received funding from leading venture capitalists including August Capital, New Enterprise Associates, Sevin Rosen Funds and Lux Capital. More information can be found on the company’s website: www.luxtera.com