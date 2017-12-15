Lysander Funds Limited Announces Reduction in Risk Ratings and Change to Distribution Frequency of Certain Funds

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario , Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today a reduction in the risk ratings of eight of its mutual funds and a change in the distribution frequency of one of its mutual funds.

In accordance with the new standardized methodology for classifying fund volatility mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Lysander has lowered the investment risk rating of certain of its funds, as follows:

Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund Low-to-Medium Low Lysander-Canso U.S. Credit Fund Low-to-Medium Low Lysander-Canso Broad Corporate Bond Fund Low-to-Medium Low Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Lysander-Slater Preferred Share Dividend Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Lysander-Roundtable Low Volatility Equity Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Lysander-Fulcra Corporate Securities Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Lysander-Canso Equity Fund Medium-to-High Medium

In addition, Lysander has amended the frequency of distributions of Lysander-Roundtable Low Volatility Equity Fund to annually from monthly.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives, investment strategies or management of any of the funds.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the funds noted above. The head office of the Manager is located at 100 York Blvd., Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 1J8.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com or manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

