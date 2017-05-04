MacDonald Mines Exploration Announces Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) – MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:BMK) (“MacDonald Mines” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that a quorum was present at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2017 at the offices of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, in Toronto, Ontario and that all resolutions put forth were passed with overwhelming majority.

The resolutions put forth to the shareholders were as follows and were all approved.

MNP LLP to be re-appointed as the Company’s auditors for the December 31, 2017 year end and the directors of the Company be authorized to fix their remuneration. Gordon McKinnon, Tara Gilfillan, Adam Schatzker, Kevin Tanas and Quentin Yarie to be appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Re-approval of the Company’s stock option plan, which complies with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. An amendment to By-Law No. 1 of the Company.

New Board of Directors

Quentin Yarie, MacDonald’s President and CEO stated, “We are delighted to welcome Tara, Gordon, Adam and Kevin to the MacDonald Mines’ team. These experienced industry professionals with a wide array of expertise and background, have the capability and energy to advance the Company’s newly acquired projects. Our Board’s contributions will be instrumental to the Company’s success and as we develop our Wawa-Holdsworth Project and initiate gold exploitation at the Holdsworth property.“

Tara Gilfillan, CPA, CA

Ms. Gilfillan is a finance executive with over 20 years of business experience and has held several senior financial and operational roles in the mining industry. She currently serves as Principal and CFO/VP of Corporate Development for Halyard Inc. a privately owned project engineering company focused on the mineral and metals industry. Tara has expertise in public reporting, business and tax strategy, acquisitions, risk review, setting up international operations and raising capital. She holds a business degree from Queen’s University.

Gordon McKinnon

Mr. McKinnon is currently serving as President, CEO and a Director of Canadian Orebodies Inc. He is a principal of McKinnon Prospecting Ltd., a private exploration company, and a Director of Capha Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Fox River Resources Corporation, and Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Gordon was a co-founder of Mineral Streams Inc., a private mineral royalty company that was recently sold to AuRico Metals Inc. Prior to joining Canadian Orebodies, he served as Manager of Corporate Development with Baltic Resources Inc., a company which was acquired for over $70M. Gordon graduated with an Honours Bachelor degree in Management and Organizational Studies from the University of Western Ontario in 2006.

Adam Schatzker

Mr. Schatzker has two decades of experience in the mining industry as an equity analyst, investment banker, corporate development executive and consultant. Adam spent 7 years at RBC Capital Markets covering base metals, precious metals, uranium and fertilizer. He was also Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Uranium One, the fourth largest uranium producer, globally. Adam is currently President of Schatzker Consulting Inc. providing strategy, M&A and investor relations services relating to companies in the mining and nuclear sectors.

Kevin Tanas, P.Eng.

Mr. Tanas currently serves as Vice President of Business Development – North America, and Principal Mining Consultant of RPMGlobal, a global technical advisory consulting firm. Kevin’s 18 years of experience has encompassed project development, conceptual to detailed engineering, commissioning and operational stages of open pit and underground deposits. His expertise lies in mine design and planning, due diligence review, construction monitoring, and financial modeling. Kevin has acted in a project management capacity and as a Qualified Person providing technical services to base metals, precious metals, iron ore, lateritic ore, coal, and energy sectors. His operational and consulting experience spans North America, South America, Africa and Australia.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, focused on gold and silica exploration in Canada. The Company has built a portfolio of safe-jurisdiction, infrastructure-rich projects that demonstrate the greatest market potential for return. The Company is aggressively advancing its highly prospective Wawa-Holdsworth Project.

The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BMK”.

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com.

