Madalena Announces Investor Conference Call for Wednesday, August 30, 2017

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madalena Energy Inc. (“Madalena” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MVN) (OTCQX:MDLNF) is pleased to announce that the Company plans to hold an investor conference call to discuss the Company’s operating and financial results for Q2-2017 on Wednesday August 30, 2017 at 08:00 am MDT (10:00 am EDT). The Company expects to announce the Q2-2017 results on August 30, 2017.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

(+1) 587 880 2171 (local dial in number)

(+1) 888 390 0546 (toll free dial in number North America

08006522435 (toll free dial in number in United Kingdom)

08004448221 (toll free dial in number in Argentina)

About Madalena Energy

Madalena is an independent, Canadian upstream oil and gas company with operations in four provinces of Argentina where it is primarily focused on the delineation of unconventional oil and gas resources. The Company is implementing horizontal drilling and completions technology to develop both its conventional and resource plays.

Madalena trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MVN and on the OTCQX under the symbol MDLNF.

Reader Advisories

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jose David Penafiel Chief Executive Officer email: jpenafiel@madalenaenergy.com phone: (403) 262-1901 Alejandro Augusto Penafiel Director email: apenafiel@madalenaenergy.com phone: (403) 262-1901