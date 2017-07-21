Madame Tussauds Hong Kong 17th Anniversary Presents Double Offers

HONG KONG CHINA–(Marketwired – Jul 20, 2017) – In celebration of the 17th Anniversary, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong today announced the “17th Anniversary Double Offers” for Hong Kong residents, inviting visitors to become the next Fashion Icon at the brand-new Fashion Zone.

1. HKID Card alphabet letters and numbers Discount

From 24 July until 2 August 2017, holders of Hong Kong Identity Card or temporary Identity Card with any numbers or English alphabet letters within the tagline “FASHION2017″ can enjoy a special price of HKD99 to purchase same-day admission tickets at Madame Tussuauds Hong Kong main admission counter. One accompanying guest can then enjoy special admission ticket price at HKD1 (original price HKD265 per adult ticket).

2. 2000 Birthday Discount

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong invites visitors to celebrate the 17th Anniversary together. From 3 August until 19 August, 2017, visitors born in 2000 can enjoy special admission ticket price at HKD17.

The brand-new Fashion Zone officially unveils and consists of three themed areas which are Backstage Studio, Billboard Superstar and Runway, turning visitors become the protagonist on this fashion journey. Visitors can grab the chance and become the ELLE cover star with Victoria Beckham! The new zone also welcomes American supermodel Kendall Jenner‘s first-in-Asia wax figure. Besides, Li Bingbing, Sandra Ng and Robert Pattinson have redressed and ready to introduce a lifetime fashion experience.

Moreover, the world’s exclusive Animated World officially launches in April, 2017, bringing famous animated characters, includes Yo-kai Watch, McDull and Madame Mak, Marvel superheroes, Hello Kitty and Balala the Fairies. Visitors are able to immerse themselves in the world of animation and explore the one and only star-studded journey at The Peak.

