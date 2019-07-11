Home | Business News | Financial News | Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces the results for the nine months ended May 31, 2019 and appointment of director and declares regular semi-annual dividend Madison Pacific Properties Inc. announces the results for the nine months ended May 31, 2019 and appointment of director and declares regular semi-annual dividend CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAscent Industries Provides Update on the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Matter of the Companies Creditor Arrangement ActCornerstone Announces Effective Date for Share ConsolidationThe Keg Royalties Income Fund announces July 2019 cash distribution