Magna Seeks Design Inspiration for Tomorrow’s Vehicles From Today’s Students in New Global Design Competition

Magna Global Bold Perspective Award aims to generate designs that challenge convention

Design competition calls for entries from students around the world

Winner will be announced at 2019 Car Design News LA Forum during the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To showcase tomorrow’s vehicle designers’ vision of the future, Magna is launching a new global automotive design competition. Larry Erickson, global director of the Magna Exteriors Design Group, introduced the inaugural Global Bold Perspective Award during his closing keynote address at the Car Design News LA Forum during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

“We are always looking ahead to understand how innovations in materials, surfaces and technology can influence future automotive design and help automakers achieve their design goals,” said Erickson. “Over the years, we’ve witnessed students generating designs with features and shapes that challenge conventional methods of styling and assembling automobiles. Creating a venue for them to share their future vision of where automotive exterior design could be headed, inspires us to be more bold in our innovations for our customers.”

The Global Bold Perspective Award will feature finalists from North America, Europe and China. Winning designers from each region will win a cash prize and a trip to the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The top winner, who will receive an additional cash prize, will be announced at the 2019 Car Design News LA Forum.

“Collaborating with Magna to collect futuristic designs from talented young designers around the world and provide a venue to showcase the very best is an exciting project for our publication,” said Car Design News Editor-in-Chief Chris Maillard. “The automotive landscape is changing fast and looking to the next generation of designers for creative input shows Magna’s commitment to finding unique and adventurous solutions for the future.”

Complete details about submissions, criteria and timelines are available at www.magnadesigncompetition.com .

