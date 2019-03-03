Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Magna Terra Announces the Discovery of a Significant Shallow Disseminated Gold and Silver System With First Drill Hole on the Luna Roja Project Magna Terra Announces the Discovery of a Significant Shallow Disseminated Gold and Silver System With First Drill Hole on the Luna Roja Project CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedSerengeti Expands Kwanika Central Zone Mineral Resource – Project Confidence Substantially IncreasedMagna Terra Announces the Discovery of a Significant Shallow Disseminated Gold and Silver System With First Drill Hole on the Luna Roja ProjectMonument Announces Readiness of Selinsing Gold Plant Conversion