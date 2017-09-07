Magna Terra Minerals Inc. Appoints Dennis Logan as Director, Chair of the Audit Committee, Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 7, 2017) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (“Magna Terra” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:MTT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Logan to the Board of Directors of the Company and his appointment as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Lew Lawrick, President & CEO of Magna Terra commented: “The Company is very pleased to bring Dennis Logan aboard. His experience as a CPA and in the capital markets compliments the excellent technical experience already on the Board.”

Mr. Logan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and received both his BA and his MBA from the University of Toronto and received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1996. Mr. Logan is a former Director and Chief Financial Officer of Almonty Industries Inc. (September 2011 to March 2017), a TSX-V listed company. Prior to joining Almonty in 2011, Mr. Logan spent 15 years in the Canadian Capital Markets where he held a number of senior management positions including Managing Director, Investment Banking at Desjardins Securities Inc. from 2007 to 2011 and Director, Investment Banking at Westwind Partners Inc. and Partner at Loewen Ondaatje McCutcheon Limited and Executive Director, Investment Banking at CIBC World Markets. Mr. Logan is a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc., a TSX-V listed company, and former Director of Pinetree Capital Ltd., a TSX listed company.

The Company will issue Mr. Logan 400,000 stock options (with an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of five years) in concert with his appointment to the Board.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a Canada based, precious metals focused exploration company, with a portfolio of exploration properties in Quebec and a strategic interest in the Horn of South America. Magna Terra has recently announced the acquisition of a significant exploration portfolio in the prolific yet underexplored Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina and has assembled an experienced team to advance this highly prospective exploration portfolio in the near term. A number of these projects are available for option or joint venture, and additional information can be found on the company’s website at: www.magnaterraminerals.com

