MagneGas Schedules Year End 2017 Business Update Conference Call

TAMPA, FL–(Marketwired – March 30, 2018) – MagneGas Corporation (“MagneGas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MNGA), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to give a business update for the year ended December 31, 2017. The call will be available on the Company’s website at www.magnegas.com, or by calling 877-407-8031 for U.S. callers or +1 201-689-8031 for international callers.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a teleconference replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through midnight May 3, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 27334.

About MagneGas Corporation

MagneGas® Corporation (MNGA) owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company’s testing has shown that its metal cutting fuel “MagneGas2®” is faster, cleaner and more productive than other alternatives on the market. It is also cost effective and safe to use with little changeover costs. The Company currently sells MagneGas2® into the metal working market as a replacement to acetylene.

The Company also sells equipment for the sterilization of bio-contaminated liquid waste for various industrial and agricultural markets. In addition, the Company is developing a variety of ancillary uses for MagneGas® fuels utilizing its high flame temperature for co-combustion of hydrocarbon fuels and other advanced applications. For more information on MagneGas®, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.MagneGas.com.

The Company distributes MagneGas2® through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors, ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. ESSI has three locations in Florida, Green Arc has two locations in Texas and one location in Louisiana, Trico has two locations in northern California, and Complete Welding has one location in southern California. For more information on ESSI, please visit the company’s website at http://www.weldingsupplytampa.com.

