Magnolia Announces Appointment of Chris Eben to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magnolia Colombia Limited (“Magnolia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MCO) is pleased to welcome Chris Eben to its board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Eben is a Managing Partner at TWG, a product consultancy with deep expertise in digital strategy, product design and engineering. He is a board member, speaker and active investor with a portfolio of more than 25 startups throughout the US and Canada.

Mr. Eben joined TWG after a lengthy career running product teams in the Enterprise Software Market, focused on Business Intelligence, Analytics and Performance Management. He has worked for startups and with large organizations and has helped to build teams in Silicon Valley, London, England and his hometown of Toronto. At TWG, he leads a growing team of 140 product managers, user researchers, designers and engineers that work with innovators from funded startups to large enterprises building software used by millions. Mr. Eben holds an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

The appointment of Mr. Eben follows the resignation of Algimantas Didsjuliz as a director of the Company.

The management and board of Magnolia would like to thank Mr. Didsjuliz for his service and the contributions he has made to the Company and wish him well in the future.

About Magnolia Colombia Limited:

Magnolia Colombia Limited is a Canadian independent oil exploration company.

