Maintenance of Union Certification following an application for revocation by an employee of Laurentian Bank

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Bank”) has been informed today by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) that the application for revocation filed by an employee of the Laurentian Bank was rejected by the Board.

The union certification covers all Laurentian Bank unionized employees who have been without a work contract since December 31, 2017. The majority of these employees work in branches in the Province of Quebec as well as some in the Montreal corporate office. The Bank is fully engaged in the bargaining process for the renewal of the collective agreement and hopes to reach an agreement that will allow the transformation of its Retail Services sector to occur.

