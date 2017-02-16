Major Drilling to Release Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2017

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK–(Marketwired – Feb. 16, 2017) - Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX:MDI) (the “Company”) today reported that it will release its third quarter results, ended January 31, 2017, on Thursday, March 2, 2017 after the close of the markets.

Webcast/Conference Call Details

Denis Larocque, President & Chief Executive Officer, and David Balser, Chief Financial Officer, invite you to participate in a webcast/conference call on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company’s third quarter results for fiscal 2017.

To access the webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please go to the investors/webcast section of the Major Drilling website at www.majordrilling.com and click on the link. Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-340-2216 and ask for Major Drilling’s third quarter results conference call. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight, Friday, March 17, 2017. To access the rebroadcast, dial 905-694-9451 and enter the passcode 8866904. The webcast will also be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website (www.majordrilling.com).

About Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Based in Moncton, New Brunswick, Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest metals and minerals contract drilling services companies. To support its customers’ mining operations, mineral exploration and environmental activities, Major Drilling maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, and Africa.