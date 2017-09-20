Major Series of Putting Announces Flagship Event “One Putt for One Drop” Tournament, Nov. 4 – 5, 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Sep 20, 2017) – Major Series of Putting (MSOP) announced that they will host a special “One Putt for One Drop” tournament Nov. 4 – 5, 2017. The high roller tournament will feature a variety of celebrities playing to benefit One Drop, an international foundation created by Cirque du Soleil’s founder Guy Laliberté in 2007.

Guest celebrities include American former professional tennis player Mardy Fish and American actor Jack Wagner. Also joining the competition are Canadian former professional baseball pitcher Eric Gagné, American former professional baseball pitcher Josh Beckett and professional poker player and MSOP ambassador Daniel Negreanu.

“We are thrilled to add another high-quality event to our tournament and are honored to have the support of notable figures in the sports and entertainment world,” said Guillaume Béland, president and general manager for MSOP. “There’s no limit to what guests can expect at the MSOP Championships this fall.”

A limited number of spots are open for amateur players to putt against celebrity guests for an admission fee of $11,111 of which $1,111 will be donated to One Drop. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing access to safe water and sanitation to improve the living conditions of some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The event is open to the public for viewing. Tickets to the One Putt for One Drop tournament will be complimentary. More information about ticketing will be released shortly.

Deemed as the biggest putting tournament in history, the 2017 MSOP Championships are scheduled to take place Oct. 27 – Nov. 5 in Las Vegas. The event will offer a wide variety of putting tournaments including singles and team events in stroke play and match play formats with exclusive events including the One Putt for One Drop tournament.

MSOP is holding qualifying events throughout North America in collaboration with golf courses in an effort to find the best putter in the world. For more information on MSOP, the One Putt for One Drop event and upcoming qualifiers, visit www.msop.com.

ABOUT MSOP:

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) intends to entertain, challenge and thrill people with the simplest and most important golf element — Putting. To achieve such, MSOP will sanction the largest series of putting tournaments in history with millions of dollars in total prize money. In fabulous Las Vegas, participants from all walks of life will have the opportunity to test their skills – and nerves – as they compete over several days in high-stakes championship putting tournaments on a 20,000-square-foot surface created by world-leading Nicklaus Design. The fun is open to all as qualifying events are currently being held around North America in collaboration with local golf courses.

MSOP is a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, a new creative company inspired and controlled by Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté. For more information, visit www.MSOP.com.

Interact with MSOP on Twitter and Instagram at @officialMSOP, or on Facebook at facebook.com/officialmsop.

ABOUT ONE DROP:

One Drop is an international foundation created by Cirque du Soleil’s founder Guy Laliberté. At the core of our mission is water as a transformative force to improve living conditions, as well as give communities the ability to care for themselves. We believe in the combined power of safe water for consumption and production while inspiring behavioral change towards water and proper hygiene practices by creating a lasting understanding through social arts. To do this, One Drop has developed the unique A�B�C for Sustainability intervention approach, a winning combination of strategic and operational initiatives designed to address access to safe water. To learn more about One Drop, visit www.onedrop.org.

