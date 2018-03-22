Major U.S. Utility Company Wins Verdantix HSE 2018 Award Using ProntoForms Mobile Safety Solution

OTTAWA, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV:PFM), the global leader in smart mobile forms for enterprise, today announced that the company has been recognized at the 2018 HSE Innovation Award, administered by independent research firm Verdantix.

The winner in the Power Utilities category, one of the largest utilities in the U.S., was awarded for its “…implementation of mobile applications for risk management and work audits…us[ing] technology from ProntoForms to monitor performance and compliance across the gas operation teams at the employee level, fine tune corrective action plans and training programs.”

“We’re honored that Verdantix, an independent research firm and a leading authority in the safety industry, recognizes the innovation and value our solution brings to Health & Safety and Asset Management processes in the enterprise,” says Alvaro Pombo, CEO of ProntoForms. “This deployment saw ProntoForms as a mobile front-end to an SAP-based legacy system of record, and we’ve become an essential part of their Technology enablement in the field strategy.”

Mr. Pombo concluded: “Similar to this major U.S. utility, we see many enterprise customers expand the use of our solution into multiple and diverse organizational processes. Our platform can be implemented by non-technical Line-of-Business (LOB) owners, sometimes referred to as citizen developers, who need enterprise-ready mobile apps that will help their service technicians be more efficient in the field. Additionally, enterprise IT teams often adopt our solution to build apps for multiple business groups, all from one technology provider.”

To access the Verdantix HSE 2018 award announcement of all recipients, click here.

About ProntoForms®

ProntoForms is a leading provider of smart mobile forms for enterprise. The Company’s solution is used to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to corporate systems of record. The Company’s 3,000+ customers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

