Make A Winning Play Before The Super Bowl Begins – Plan a Sober Ride Home

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking Canadians to put safety first as they enjoy this weekend’s Super Bowl festivities – if you’re going to be drinking, or consuming cannabis or any other drugs, hand off the driving duties to someone sober.

Every year in Canada, hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs.

“When it comes to impaired driving, there is no two-minute warning. A devastating crash occurs in the blink of an eye,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “Lives are lost, injuries are sustained, and families are changed forever by tragic crashes that just don’t have to happen.”

MADD Canada and Allstate Canada are asking Canadians to all do their part to tackle impaired driving this Super Bowl weekend.

Don’t drive impaired;

Don’t ride with drivers who are impaired;

If you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911 and report it to police.

“One choice can be the difference between an impaired driving charge, or even worse, a collision that kills or injures someone,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “Kick off your Super Bowl celebrations the right way – with a game plan for a safe and sober ride home.”

Whether you’re watching the game at a bar, at a friend’s place, or hosting a Super Bowl party yourself, have a plan in place to get you or your guests home safely.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and automobile insurer focused on providing our valued customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep our customers and employees in “Good Hands®”. We are proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it we operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

CONTACT: For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca. Anna Weigt-Bienzle, Senior Public Relations Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-475-4527 or aweigtbienzle@allstate.ca.