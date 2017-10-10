Make-A-Wish recipient to participate in 2017 OCR World Championships Open Course this weekend

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At age 33, Misty Diaz has overcome her fair share of obstacles, and then some.

Misty was born with spina bifida, a congenital skeletal disorder which has impacted her life significantly since day one.

“When I was born, my organs were growing outside of my body, among other complications,” Misty says. “I have endured 28 surgeries since then – a grueling experience that affected me both physically and emotionally.”

When she was four years old, Misty received a wish from Make-A-Wish® Greater Los Angeles – where she lived at the time and still calls home.

“I remember my wish to go to Disneyland very well,” Misty shares. “I lived in the hospital at the time and my dad worked a lot to pay for my medical bills. My wish allowed my family to escape that uncomfortable reality and spend quality time with each other. Quality time we desperately needed.”

As a child and into her teen years, Misty was bullied by her peers because of her medical condition.

“I was always the last one to be chosen for sports teams at school,” she says. “I became depressed and started going down a pretty dark path. It wasn’t until I was in my late twenties that I picked myself up and started using exercise as a way to cope.”

Today, at four feet four inches tall, Misty is a competitive adaptive athlete. She has competed in more than 180 races, holds four adaptive world records and mentors those with spina bifida through motivational speaking.

On Oct. 15, Misty will participate in the Open Course at the 2017 Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) World Championships at Blue Mountain Resort in Collingwood, Ont. The seven-kilometre Open Course allows participants to test their skills on a portion of the larger World Championships course. A portion of proceeds from the Open Course will benefit Make-A-Wish® Canada.

“I am beyond excited to take part in the Open Course at the OCR World Championships this Sunday and thrilled to know that the event will benefit Make-A-Wish in Canada,” Misty says. “I am reminded of my wish and the positive effect it had on my family and I.”

“Stories like Misty’s are the driving force for what we do,” says Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, president & CEO, Make-A-Wish Canada. “Wishes can transform lives. They play an integral part of a child’s medical journey. When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope. We are inspired by Misty and wish her the very best this weekend.”

Click here to help grant transformational wishes, like Misty’s, for children in your community.

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada is a dynamic wish-granting organization that brings hope, strength and joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Along with the national office, eight (8) regional chapters grant magical wishes to children in need from coast to coast. Make-A-Wish Canada is an affiliate of Make-A-Wish® International. Make-A-Wish® is the largest wish-granting organization in the world, making dreams and wishes come true for more than 415,000 children since 1980. For more information, please visit makeawish.ca.

About the OCR World Championships

The Obstacle Course Racing World Championships is the first and only independent global championship event designed to celebrate athletes in the burgeoning sport of Obstacle Course Racing. Held October 13-15, 2017, in Canada’s Blue Mountains, the three-day event will be one of the most diverse and challenging competitive events in the sport and will draw athletes from over 65 nations.

About 365 Sports Inc.

Founded in 2010, 365 Sports Inc. specializes in brand management, field marketing, concept development and event production. 365 Sports’ mission is to provide fresh, fun and innovative athletic events to challenge all participants from seasoned athletes to beginners alike. 365 Sports is dedicated to inspiring a healthier happier society through the combination of exercise and philanthropy.

For more information, please contact:

Deborah Waines-Bauer

Associate Manager, Marketing & Communications

Make-A-Wish® Canada

Tel: 416.224.9474 ext. 6111

Toll-Free: 1.888.822.9474

deborah.wainesbauer@makeawish.ca