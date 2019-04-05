Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Makena Resources Inc., Biocan Technologies Inc. and Epimeron Inc. Provide an Update in Respect of Business Combination to Form Willow Biosciences Inc. Makena Resources Inc., Biocan Technologies Inc. and Epimeron Inc. Provide an Update in Respect of Business Combination to Form Willow Biosciences Inc. CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedRadisson Mining Resources Inc. grants stock optionsMakena Resources Inc., Biocan Technologies Inc. and Epimeron Inc. Provide an Update in Respect of Business Combination to Form Willow Biosciences Inc.Sunwing offers its Lowest Prices of the Year with all inclusive vacations for only $995