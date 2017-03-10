Malibu Wins Innovation of the Year

LOUDON, TN–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) – Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) continues to lead the industry with dedication to innovation, quality and performance. We are very honored and proud to have been recognized for the ‘Innovation of the Year’ award at the 2017 WSIA Summit Leadership Awards last week for the Malibu Command Wheel.

Malibu’s Command Wheel is an industry-leading innovation that offers more control choices for the driver. Malibu partnered with ISOTTA™ to create this innovative product and offer customers yet another revolutionary technology. The wheel rotates around the controls, including stereo, speed, Power Wedge II, Surf Gate™ and other controls, that remain directly center and level for ease of use. Malibu’s Command Wheel is another in Malibu’s illustrious history of Boat of the Year and Innovation of the Year awards from the wake sports industry.

At Malibu, our cutting-edge innovations continue to reshape the industry again and again. We are proud to build top-of-the-line boats and design innovative products that watersports enthusiasts, like you, can put their trust in.

Congratulations to our partners at Freedom Wake Park for being named ‘Camp of the Year’ and Texas Ski Ranch for being named ‘Cable Park of the Year’ for 2017.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats is the world’s largest manufacturer of watersports towboats, owning over one-third of the worldwide market share. Malibu sells the Wakesetter, M235 and Response models — as well as the Axis Wake Research brand — through a global dealer network. With approximately 525 employees worldwide and three manufacturing facilities in California, Tennessee and Australia, Malibu builds boats to help you live a #lifewithoutlimits on the water. (NASDAQ: MBUU) | @malibuboats | #thetruthisonthewater

About The WSIA

The Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) is the leading advocacy and governing body for the water sports community, providing central leadership and organization to allow for the continued growth of wakeboarding, waterskiing, wakesurfing, wakeskating, tubing and all towed water sports. The Voice of the Towed Water Sports Industry.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132753/Images/innovation_of_the_year_award-a9e8323428b3bfdaba240c20de1e7cc0.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132753/Images/Malibu_Command_Wheel-001664e96fa9b84482e9c62a61e2a0c2.jpg