Manage and monitor your fleet’s VSAT connections with Globecomm Connect

Highlights:

Innovative new service provides IoT view of VSAT network assets

Ships can use Globecomm Connect to monitor their VSAT availability status

Fleet managers can monitor location and performance of VSAT installations in realtime.

Globecomm, one of the leading providers of global connectivity services, is enabling advanced monitoring of VSAT communications systems with a new service, Globecomm Connect.

Customers of Globecomm VSAT can use Globecomm Connect to gain visibility of their network’s status and performance whether at sea or ashore. Maritime customers can use the Connect Ship portal to monitor performance at sea while land-based users in any market vertical can use the Connect Customer portal.

“The increasing popularity of VSAT, with customers looking to access higher throughput also brings with it the need for better monitoring and management of those connections,” says President of Globecomm Maritime, Malcolm McMaster. “Knowing that your system is operating as expected, how much throughput remote sites are achieving and whether interruptions are likely are becoming key requirements that Globecomm Connect meets with ease.”

The Connect Ship portal provides visibility to the master and crew of network status, current beam in use, ship’s course and speed and diagrams of beam direction and elevation enabling better communication’s management.

The Connect Customer portal is accessible to shore-based users who wish to monitor location and network performance and receive comprehensive ship-based telemetry from their fleet. This can benefit fleet operators with more efficient routing and potential fuel savings.

Network throughput statistics for the last day, week, and month can easily be viewed providing ship managers with transparent updates of data usage, a tool which, when combined with Globecomm’s unique metered data plans, can help operators control communication costs.

Globecomm Connect will soon provide customers with detailed network availability reporting. By tracking outages and using tools to identify the causes, Globecomm can demonstrate the high availability of Globecomm VSAT in support of customer operations.

“Using the Internet of Things to monitor network assets is an ideal application of a powerful technology that can deliver performance information into the hands of users quickly and easily,” adds McMaster. “Globecomm Connect offers powerful data and information from service launch and this is just the beginning as more IoT features will be developed and added by our development teams in the near future.”

Globecomm will be demonstrating the Globecomm Connect service as a sponsor and exhibitor at DigitalShip iShipping Conference 2017, March 1-2 in Copenhagen, Denmark, where Sales and Marketing Director Gregor Ross will also be taking part in the panel on March 1st ‘Reviewing Challenges and Threats Driven by Autonomous Shipping’. http://www.copenhagen.thedigitalship.com/agenda-day-one/

Globecomm is the leading engineering-driven, global connectivity provider serving media, maritime, enterprise and government markets in over 100 countries. We develop smart connectivity solutions to address customer issues across a broad spectrum of areas, including system design and integration, managed communication services including mobile and IoT, media services and mission critical networks. We are known for our unique ability to provide robust connectivity to the most remote locations under the most treacherous conditions. Globecomm is dedicated to improving communications and leverages its world class, global network to offer end-to-end, managed service communication’s solutions worldwide. Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit www.globecomm.com