Managed IT Services Leader Offers Interactive IT Assessment for Connecticut Small Businesses

NAUGATUCK, CT–(Marketwired – February 02, 2017) – NSI, a leader in providing managed IT services to businesses throughout Connecticut and the Northeast, today announced it has created an interactive assessment to help small business owners determine their organizations’ IT needs. The NSI Business IT Grader is free to use and can be accessed at http://info.nsiserv.com/business-it-grader.

Functional, robust IT is essential for small businesses to thrive. However, IT is also one area Connecticut small businesses struggle with — many owners are business people, not technology experts, and their systems may be insufficient without them even realizing it. With NSI’s new interactive tool, users answer online questions about their IT configurations and issues. Upon completion of the short quiz, the Business IT Grader provides actionable recommendations and resources to help improve their IT.

“Connecticut small business owners require strong IT to be successful and to keep their focus where it belongs — on attending to and growing the core goals of their companies,” says Tom McDonald, NSI’s CEO. “Our interactive tool is a fantastic resource for small businesses to assess their IT shortcomings and receive practical advice on how to decrease employee downtime, improve productivity, and enhance security.”

