Mandalay Resources Provides New Target Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mandalay Resources Corporation (“Mandalay” or “the Company”) (TSX:MND) today announced that it will not be releasing its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results on February 15 as was indicated in its delivery schedule.

The Company will instead be releasing its results on February 16 after close, followed by a conference call with Mark Sander, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, for investors and analysts on February 17, 2017 at 8:00 am (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number:   (201) 689-8344
Participant Number (Toll free):   (877) 407-8290
Conference ID: 13655158
   

A replay of the conference call will be available until 23:59 (Toronto time), March 3, 2017 and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:  (877) 660-6853
Encore ID:   13655158
   

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia, Chile, and Sweden, and a development project in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in-production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas, and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.

CONTACT: For Further Information:

Mark Sander
President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg DiTomaso 
Director of Investor Relations

Contact: 
+1.647.260.1566
