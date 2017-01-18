Manitoba Ag Days Give’s Back $26,000 Annually

In the fall of 2015 Manitoba Ag Days announced the “Ag Days Gives Back” community giving program. 100% of the 50/50 funds raised at the show, which runs from January 17 until 19th at Brandon’s Keystone Centre, will go back to agriculture organizations and communities where exhibitors and patron’s live.

“We want to give back some of the show’s success to those exhibitors, patron’s and communities which contribute to the show’s success”. Stated General Manager Kristen Phillips. The application deadline for 2018 is November 15th, 2017.

Community Improvement – Community Infrastructure Upgrades & Improvements $5000.00

Ecole Ile Chenes – Velma McCombie accepting

Community Improvement – Safety & Emergency Services The Farm Safety Foundation $5000.00

The Farm Safety Foundation – Liz Ellis-Clark (Canadian Agricultural Safety Association)

Education and Leadership – Agricultural Youth Education Agriculture in the Classroom $8000.00

Agriculture in the Classroom – Manitoba

Sue Clayton, Executive Director accepting

Education and Leadership – ACC Diploma Scholarship $1000.00

ACC Diploma Scholarship -Morgan McBain (ACC Student)

U of M’s recipients will be announced at a later date.

For more information regarding Manitoba Ag Days visit www.agdays.com

