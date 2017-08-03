Manson Creek Announces Expansion of Jade Program

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) - Manson Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:MCK) (“Manson”) is pleased to announce it has completed incorporating a subsidiary based in Washington State, USA, and begun field work to acquire and evaluate properties of merit in known historical or currently producing Jade areas of the western United States. Field work, consisting of historical occurrence reviews, prospecting, land claim status verification and staking has begun and updates will be provided as milestones are achieved.

Keithly Mountain, BC

A first pass reconnaissance at the Keithly Mountain project, located in the Cariboo goldfields in central British Colombia, identified extensive areas of locally subcropping to outcropping serpentinized ultramafic rocks, which are typical hosts to nephrite deposits in British Columbia. In addition, numerous zones of fibrous secondary riebeckite mineralization (asbestos) were found in situ, confirming the potential of the property to host nephrite jade, as these asbestos veins are often associated with some of the larger jade deposits in BC, and as the jade historically found on the property in float has been associated with such mineralization.

The project remains a valid target for further work, however, it is being evaluated in the context of numerous other such projects and the Company will focus on conducting further first pass evaluations before committing to its best opportunity for the current field season.

