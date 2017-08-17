Manufacturing Dips in June

CBJ — With NAFTA talks taking place in Washington and manufacturing being one of the prime targets of the U.S. administration, it was revealed that Canada’s manufacturing sector fell 1.8% in June to $53.9 billion. The decline comes after three previous months of gains.

Lower sales for gasoline and coal as well as transportation equipment were largely viewed as being the primarily responsible for the downfall.

Sales were off in 15 of 21 industries, representing almost three quarters of Canada’s entire manufacturing output.

Sales fell in every province except Manitoba and British Columbia. Ontario and Quebec posted the largest declines.

