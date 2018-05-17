Manufacturing Moves Up in March

CBJ — Figures released by Statistics Canada reveal that the nation’s manufacturing sales were up by 1.4% in March, which was a better return than many analysts had been expecting. A pool of financial analysts and economists had expected an increase of 1.2%.

Sales for the month of March hit just north of $57 billion.

Manufacturing sales were $49.1 billion, up 1.8% from February, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories.

Metals and aerospace provided much of the surge and was more than enough to offset a weak run in automobile sales.

Overall Canadian manufacturing sales in volume terms were up 0.6%.

